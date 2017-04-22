Sea Otter 2017: OneUp Components

April 22, 2017

OneUp Components has just launched this concealed tool called the EDC or Every Day Carry (a term used to describe favourite penknives etc that are always with you because they’re so useful).

A cutaway steerer tube shows the tool and holder slipping into the steerer

At it’s heard is a small, neat folding tool with all the Allen and Torx keys you might need on the trail that fits into a cylindrical holder. This can then be securely hidden in the steerer tube (more on how that works in a sec) or in the handle of the new pumps that OneUp is also launching here. Cradling the multitool (which incidentally has a split pin tool) is a chain tool and a tyre lever. Below that is either a threaded stash pot for tubeless plugs and a Fiver, or space to thread on a CO2. The EDC cartridge itself will be around $59, with pumps or topcaps extra.

When fully home, there’s just a little plastic tab visible to remove it
This is your new aluminium top cap…

How does it fit into your steerer so securely? And how do you tension your headset? Well, that’s where things get interesting/complicated. You need to cut an 8mm deep thread into the top of your steerer tube (OneUp will have a tool for this) so that you can then fit its top cap. This then tightens up on your stem and your headset bearings with a cassette tool (which, presumably you don’t then carry with you.)

Not keen on that modification (though lots of people seem to be) then OneUp has a new pair of pumps that might interest you.

The EDC and the big and small pumps
The EDC with multitool, chaintool/tyre lever and threaded CO2 – all in a pump handle
The smaller pump has a more limited storage capacity.
Pumps come in 100cc or 75cc capacities for $59 and $55 respectively.
Definitely one of the more neat solutions we’ve seen
The tool deployed
The pump head doubles as a CO2 dispenser

And now for something completely different. How about this composite flat pedal from OneUp. They feature metal pins (that thread into captive Nylock nuts and a platform size of 115 x 105mm. The composite pedal is 18mm thick.

Plastic fantastic?
Price should be around $49
There’s also an alloy pedal. 12mm thin, rolling on one big and three small bearings.

Richie Rude has been trying a prototype of the EDC on his bike for the EWS. He broke the internets when he published this video of it.

