Sea Otter 2017: Fat Chance Yo Eddy!

by
April 21, 2017

Chris Chance was hand at the Sea Otter to introduce the newest version of the Yo Eddy – a bike that was reborn with much fanfare (and a rather long wait) this time two years ago.

soc17_fatchance002
A Yo Eddy 2.0 – now it’s up to 2.2
soc17_fatchance007
Here’s the original dropout arrangement. It’s all been Boosted now.

The new model uses Fat Chance’s newly-designed CNC machined ‘demi-yoke’ paired with Boost 148 rear axle spacing.This allows the rider to pick between a 27.5+ or 29er setup, with generous clearance for up to a 3.0 (x27.5) or 2.5 (x29in) tyre, respectively.

The Yo Eddy 2.2 also features a “brand-spanking new” thru-axle dropout and brake mount, moving the disc brake mount to the chainstay to keep the cable routing tidy.

The company’s original founder, Chris Chance plays a direct role in the design and fabrication of every part of the frame. Each frame is made-to-order based on Chris’s geometry, while allowing a range of custom options including: paint, decals, cable routing frame options.

From design to welding to painting, the Yo Eddy 2.2 is handmade completely in the USA and the company “offers riders the choices to suit their ride—however they roll.”

And there’ll be some classic colour combos available too…

○ Single color: Grello, Lavender, Red, Black, and Sapphire Blue

○ Two-color fades: AquaFade, Chameleon Metallica, and Purple/Sapphire Blue -+$400.00

● MSRP: $1799.00

For more info see www.fatchance.bike – and we’ve had original Fat Chance poster boy Dave Hemming threatening to get us a test bike very soon, so watch this space…

soc17_fatchance009
Metallic Blurple (sorry ‘Purple/Sapphire Blue’). Definitely an iconic Fat Chance colour.

Chris himself was at the booth all day, but he was a little distracted when we first dropped by as he was busy actually selling a bike to a fan who’d come to the event, credit card in hand to buy a new frame.

soc17_fatchance010
And if I can just have your mother’s maiden name and your favourite pet…
soc17_fatchance011
Room for mahoosive tyres now.
soc17_fatchance012
Here’s the neat new Boost and thru-axle dropout
soc17_fatchance015
Every frame is still made in the USA
soc17_fatchance013
Fans of the Slim Chance road bike can now get a matching steel five-piece fork
fatotterbike_11
A couple of studio shots showing the clearance and the new stays
fatotterbike_10
Clearance still with a 3.0
fatotterbike_24
That brake mount is very ‘Oooh!’ isn’t it?
