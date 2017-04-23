Sea Otter 2017: Clever Chain Tool Tyre Lever

Amid all of the carbon full suspension bikes and whizz-bang suspension, a small booth had a simple, ingenious and affordable product. The Clever Original tyre levers are a clip together pair of very sturdy feeling tyre levers. But slide the two cutaways together and you have a very useable tool that works as a split link splitter.

The company shared a booth with the cleverly named Silic-ONE company that offers silicon grips and bar tape.

Both companies are looking for UK distributors, but we’ll be doing our best to get them sorted out soon so we can get to play with them.