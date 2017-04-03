PMBA National Enduro Championships And EWS Qualifier

At the end of this month (28th-30th April) the PMBA are hosting the Nationals round at Graythwaite and Grizedale, and it’s also an EWS qualifying round. There will be ten stages, with a selection of private, race only tracks as well as some tried and tested classics. How’s this for a little teaser to tempt you there?

It’s a whole long weekend of activity, with the campsite and race village opening at noon on Thursday and practice laps available on the race-exclusive tracks on the Friday and Saturday. Don’t be tempted to try and ride these trails at any other time – Graythwaite is a private estate and there is no access outside the event. In addition many of the stages at Grizedale are “event only” enduro trails and there is no official riding of these normally in the forest – please take note of any signage to this respect. The race organisers will penalise anyone caught riding trails outside the official practice sessions.

Camping is available from Thursday and all weekend, and beer provided by Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery. Showers have been sponsored by Mudhugger, so you’ve can make a decent trip of it and get a whole four days of riding in without getting trenchfoot. You might even be lucky and catch a glorious Lake District sunny weekend.

All the information you need about the event is here, and there are still some entries available. Even if you don’t think you stand a chance of qualifying for the EWS, if you come in 66th place you’ll win a set of Sixth Element carbon wheels. Up to four days away racing your mates? Get entered and be there.