Mondraker Launches The e-Crusher E-bike

April 28, 2017

Mondraker isn’t shy when it comes to making bold bikes, and everything about the e-Crusher new e-bike carries on that tradition. It’s a 150mm rear travel, full carbon suspension bike with an integrated downtube battery.

mondraker-e-crusher10
What? It’s no quirkier looking than Mondraker’s other models…
mondraker-e-crusher09
The full carbon frame hides the battery
uploads-2017-04-15-sr-mondraker-320_5900a985eace3
With 160/150 travel, it’s going to be a pretty good go-anywhere machine
mondraker-e-crusher08
Who forgot to engage the clutch on that rear mech?
mondraker-e-crusher07
Fox 36 forks on an e-bike. Things just got serious! The lower model comes with a Yairi too.
mondraker-e-crusher06
A familiar looking Mondraker front end

Mondraker asks “Is the e-Crusher the ultimate trail e-MTB, all-mountain bike and Enduro machine all in one?”

The machine is based around a Shimano Steps E-8000 motor, which is Shimano’s fully off road compatible, XT level motor. The bike has other contemporary fitments, like thru-axles front and rear, room for 27.5Plus tyres and a 160mm fork.

Of course the bike has Mondraker’s Forward Geometry, which was way ahead of its time when it came out, so we have no reason to doubt that the e-Crusher is going to be right up there with the other trail-capable, longer travel e-bikes that seem to have suddenly come of age.

mondraker-e-crusher05
Di2 controls are all integrated into the e-8000 display (or is it vice versa?)
mondraker-e-crusher04
Carbon back end too
mondraker-e-crusher03
The Shimano motor is one of the smallest out there

mondraker-e-crusher02

mondraker-e-crusher01
The crank placement allows for short chainstays too.

Two models of the 2018 e-Crusher will be released later this year both of which feature:

Shimano Steps E8000 MTB motor and LCD display screen
Stealth Carbon Technology frame
150mm Rear Travel / 160mm Fork
Forward Geometry
Zero Suspension System Technology
Integrated and detachable Shimano E8020 battery
HHG: Internal Hidden Housing Guide
Boost Axles
New pivot axles and oversized bearings
Integrated rear shock fender

Cue the inspirational video!
https://youtu.be/Zq8tHH09kk8

