Mondraker Launches The e-Crusher E-bike
by Chipps
April 28, 2017
Mondraker isn’t shy when it comes to making bold bikes, and everything about the e-Crusher new e-bike carries on that tradition. It’s a 150mm rear travel, full carbon suspension bike with an integrated downtube battery.
Mondraker asks “Is the e-Crusher the ultimate trail e-MTB, all-mountain bike and Enduro machine all in one?”
The machine is based around a Shimano Steps E-8000 motor, which is Shimano’s fully off road compatible, XT level motor. The bike has other contemporary fitments, like thru-axles front and rear, room for 27.5Plus tyres and a 160mm fork.
Of course the bike has Mondraker’s Forward Geometry, which was way ahead of its time when it came out, so we have no reason to doubt that the e-Crusher is going to be right up there with the other trail-capable, longer travel e-bikes that seem to have suddenly come of age.
Two models of the 2018 e-Crusher will be released later this year both of which feature:
Shimano Steps E8000 MTB motor and LCD display screen
Stealth Carbon Technology frame
150mm Rear Travel / 160mm Fork
Forward Geometry
Zero Suspension System Technology
Integrated and detachable Shimano E8020 battery
HHG: Internal Hidden Housing Guide
Boost Axles
New pivot axles and oversized bearings
Integrated rear shock fender
Cue the inspirational video!
https://youtu.be/Zq8tHH09kk8
