Mondraker Launches The e-Crusher E-bike

Mondraker isn’t shy when it comes to making bold bikes, and everything about the e-Crusher new e-bike carries on that tradition. It’s a 150mm rear travel, full carbon suspension bike with an integrated downtube battery.

Mondraker asks “Is the e-Crusher the ultimate trail e-MTB, all-mountain bike and Enduro machine all in one?”

The machine is based around a Shimano Steps E-8000 motor, which is Shimano’s fully off road compatible, XT level motor. The bike has other contemporary fitments, like thru-axles front and rear, room for 27.5Plus tyres and a 160mm fork.

Of course the bike has Mondraker’s Forward Geometry, which was way ahead of its time when it came out, so we have no reason to doubt that the e-Crusher is going to be right up there with the other trail-capable, longer travel e-bikes that seem to have suddenly come of age.

Two models of the 2018 e-Crusher will be released later this year both of which feature:

Shimano Steps E8000 MTB motor and LCD display screen

Stealth Carbon Technology frame

150mm Rear Travel / 160mm Fork

Forward Geometry

Zero Suspension System Technology

Integrated and detachable Shimano E8020 battery

HHG: Internal Hidden Housing Guide

Boost Axles

New pivot axles and oversized bearings

Integrated rear shock fender

Cue the inspirational video!

https://youtu.be/Zq8tHH09kk8