Memorial Service For Mike Hall Announced

Details of a Memorial Service for Mike Hall have been announced as follows:

The celebration of Mike’s life will be held on Tuesday 2nd May at around 12:45 at Pavilions of Harrogate – Wharfe Room.

We would like to invite anyone who felt a connection to Mike to come and remember him in good company. There will be an opportunity to say a few words about him and share some stories over a jar or two.

As we appreciate Yorkshire might be a long way for some people to travel, there will be another event held in Mid Wales sometime – in early June most likely.

As befitting a celebration of Mike and his passion for bikes and cycling you are positively encourage to arrive by bike. There will be room to store bikes, at the owner’s risk, at the Pavilion, and the wearing of lycra is encouraged.

The funeral will be a small and private family gathering, but we hope to share the celebratory part of the day with everyone who would like to come.

Date and time:

2nd May 2017, around 12:45

Location:

Pavilions of Harrogate, Wharfe Room, Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG2 8NZ

Dress Code:

Lycra and cycling caps encouraged, but please dress in any way you see fit to honour Mike.