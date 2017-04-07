Hope’s Prototype HB211 Stolen!
by Andi Sykes
April 7, 2017
Hope Technology has taken to social media to ask for help recovering a stolen Hope HB211 bike. The company says that one of its employees reported the bike stolen from the West Yorkshire last night (6th April).
The Hope HB211 is a Hopes first carbon enduro mountain bike and although not in production, a number of prototypes have been seen on the trails and out testing over the winter months.
The bike that was stolen is one of the earlier prototypes and is marked as Prototype 6, and features a Fox 36 fork, Ohlins rear shock, and finished off in custom Hope Technology parts including hubs, cranks, brakes etc.
Not only is the HB211 a very unique looking bike, many of its parts are designed specifically to fit its carbon frame only and won’t be compatible with any other frame on the market.
STOLEN: The HB211 bikes are extremely special to us here at Hope. Last night, sadly, one of our employee HB211 test bikes was stolen from the Ilkley, West Yorkshire area. Please help us find the bike, keep your eyes open. There are only a handful of HB211 bikes on the trails. If you see someone riding one, perhaps question where it came from. The bike cannot be stripped for parts. All parts are very unique. The hubs, headset, bottom bracket and brakes among other parts are unique. The stolen bike has Fox 36 forks on and an Ohlins coil shock. The bike has Prototype 6 marked on it. Please call Hope on 01282 851200 if you can help. #hopetech #hb211
If you spot the bike or see any oddly sized Hope parts pop up which you find suspicious then get in touch with Hope right away: 01282 851200
gavalar said on April 7, 2017
Ilkley, my home town, this is becoming all too common, have been followed home twice whilst riding my Mojo HD3 I no longer keep it secured in the garage but secure in an upstairs room of my house.
P-Jay said on April 7, 2017
I’ll keep an eye out for it, in the unlikely event it makes it’s way to South Wales.
Fair warning though Hope, if I find it, you can have it back, but I’m riding it for a bit first.
pmurden said on April 7, 2017
Ba-Stards. I’ll keep em peeled but I;m down in Notts.