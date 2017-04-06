Exclusive DEATHGRIP Trailer Released!

With the release date of Brendan Fairclough and Clay Porter’s latest film approaching, an official trailer has been released online to give us all a taster. DEATHGRIP follows Fairclough across various landscapes around the world as he pushes his bike and skills to the limit. The fast paced movie is shot to inspire riders to get out and hit the trails.

Brendan Fairclough – “My goal for DEATHGRIP is for people to watch the movie and only be able to watch the first 10 minutes before they have to turn it off, jump on their bike and go rip a turn.”

The premier will be shown in London on April 13th, and then will roll out in a global premier tour starting at Sea Otter Classic on April 21st in Monterey, California. The tour will then take to Munich, Barcelona, Madeira and South Arica throughout May.

Global release is May 30th when it will be available to download from iTunes, Vimeo and other digital outlets. In fact, early birds can head to Vimeo right now to pre-order using this link, the same link will also take you to the trailer in case you cannot see it below.