Crankworx 2017 Heading for Innsbruck, Austria

Rotorua, Les Gets, Whistler… Innsbruck? Yes, Innsbruck is on the list of stops for Crankworx in 2017. Crankworx Innsbruck will be a five day event from June 21st to June 25th, and will include downhill, slopestyle, dual speed and style, whip offs, and pump track events. The full schedule is available here.

Innsbruck is a city nestled between Austrian Alps, and it seems they’re currently realising the economic boost mountain biking can bring to the summer months. More established as a winter sports destination, less well known aspects are perhaps the Nordkette singletrack, a 1000 metre descent fed by a cable car right from the city centre, Bikepark Innsbruck, The WUB-Halle indoor skate park, and though perhaps a bit more established in MTB circles, the Tirol bikepark just a short journey south. Oh, and unlike most places in the Alps, Innsbruck also has its own airport, so no four hour coach transfers!