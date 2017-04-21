BikePark Wales To Host Charity Weekender

Over the weekend of the 6th and 7th of May, Bikepark Wales is set to host a monster two days of riding as part of the Charity Weekender. Split into two separate events, Saturday will involve an ingenious event called the “Spelling Enduro”. Read on below to find out more on what that means… As for Sunday, Bikepark Wales plans to get into the record books with the world’s longest fancy dress riding train in the world!

Wanna spend the weekend riding bikes while donating to two brilliant causes? Then read on and get yourself entered ASAP!

Press Release

We’re really excited to be hosting our first charity weekender on the 6th and 7th of May! The aim of the weekend is to have some fun and raise as much money as we can for two amazing charities, Temwa and Wheels 4 Life.

On Saturday the 6th of May, we’re putting on a BikePark Wales first and possibly even a world first spelling enduro. The plan is to raise as much money as possible for Temwa, who work to bring about sustainable community development in remote, rural areas of northern Malawi – one of the poorest countries in the world.

Advertisement

So, what is a Spelling Enduro? Well we have three different levels of challenges, Blue, Red and Black. For each challenge riders will need to complete a specific selection of trails in the order of your choosing and collect a token at the end of each trail. To make this more of a challenge you’ll need to complete your chosen challenge under pedal power only!

There is no entrance fee for this event, instead we’ve set a target for each rider to raise £125. Obviously, we would love to raise as much money as we can however this is only a target so get creative with those fund-raising ideas and let’s see how much we can raise!

It’s going to be a fun day with some great prizes on offer such as a year’s subscription to MBUK, a GoPro Hero Session, WTB goodie bundle, Camelbak HAWG, a selection of Muc-Off kit and a lot more!

For more information and to get involved simply head over to the Temwa page, sign up and get fund raising.

Sunday the 7th is going to be a laugh, the plan for the day is to get the largest mountain bike fancy dress train in the world!

We’ll be raising money for a fantastic charity set up by none other than mountain bike legend Hans Rey! Wheels 4 life provide bicycles to people in great need of transportation throughout the developing world.

The fancy dress train will be filmed on the day and a short fun film made of the craziness that ensues when hopefully over a hundred fancy dress riders descend the mountain in a continuous train; a sight to behold!

Tickets cost £15 and 100% of the money will go directly to Wheels 4 Life. Your Pedal pass for the day is included in the price and you’re welcome to ride the trails after the fancy dress train has finished.

Advertisement

After the ride we’ll have live music, a BBQ and prizes for the best costumes so get creative!

To book your ticket head over to our events page

BikePark Wales: Built by riders, for riders.

www.bikeparkwales.com