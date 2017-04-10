April Online Deals: Grab A Bike Bargain This Easter

While much of the country sits down to stuff themselves with chocolate eggs, we’ve been wise with our time and sniffed out some hot mountain bike deals.

Spring has sprung or is it still Springing? well, whatever the season are up to it’s all good. The sun is out more than usual and we’re able to ride our bikes for and in nicer weather, so what more could we ask for?

Well, a new set of tyres would be nice, and what about a dropper post? New forks and clothing would be lovely too, but we don’t want to spend too much there are Easter Eggs to be bought after all…

Luckily for all you bargain hunters out there, we’ve been cruising the web and come across some insanely good deals that we just needed to pass on.

RockShox Pike RC Solo Air Forks 2015 – £399.99

If you were asked to name a set of all round, long travel forks, chances are you would offer the Rockshox Pike. The Pike has been around for years and is still a great performing fork, but prices generally float around the £700 mark.

If you fancy the performance of the Rockshox Pike you don’t need to spend so much though. Chain Reaction Cycles are currently offering 140mm travel 27.5 forks for just £399.99 link below.

Rockshox Pike RC Solo Air Forks £399.99

High5 EnergyGel 20 Pack – From £7.99

With all that extra riding you will be doing win the warm weather, you might appreciate an energy boost along the way.

Tweeks Cycles is offering 20 packs of High5 EnergyGel in Banana Blast, Citrus Burst, Juicy Orange and Summer Fruits flavours for half price! Retail price on 20 gels is usually £19.80, but their deal has them priced up from only £7.99.

High5 Energy Gel 20 Pack £9.99

High5 Energy Gel Variety Pack £7.99

Specialized Purgatory Control 2Bliss 27.5 x 2.3 tyre – £14.99

If new tyres are on your radar then a 50% saving off Specialized tyres is certainly going to float your boat. Normally one of these 2.3inch tyres would set you back £29.99 but on sale, at Rutland Cycles, they are only £14.99 each.

Specialized Purgatory Control 2Bliss 27.5 x 2.3 £14.99

RSP Plummet Stealth Remote Dropper Seatpost – £99.99

Stealth routing, 125mm of drop and available in 30.9mm and 31.6mm diameters. The RSP Plummet Stealth dropper post is a great upgrade for anyone still riding with a rigid post and best of all it’s affordable. The list price of the post is £99.99 which is a bargain, but if this is your first order you can save an extra £5.

RSP Plummet Stealth Remote Dropper Seatpost £99.99

Endura Hummvee Classic Shorts – £28.49

There are certain items of kit that we could always do with more of and shorts is certainly up there. Normally retailing at £37.99 (no liner), the Endura Humvee are keenly priced already, but on sale, there are much more of a deal. If you want a pair with liner they normally cost £49.99, but here they are for only £36.99!

Endura Hummvee Classic Shorts £28.49 (w/o liner)

Endura Humvee Shorts £36.99 (w/liner)

Dare 2B Ease Off Hoodie – £19.99

Great for off the bike, in the pub, shopping or just looking rad. The Dare 2B Ease Off Hoodie normally sells for £50.00, but bargain hunters need only pay £19.99! The Dare 2B site also has some great details on Windshells from just £11.95 and there are a ton of other deals with up to 70% off to browse through here.

Dare 2B Ease Off Hoody £19.99

SRAM NX 1 x 11 Chainset – £49.99

SRAM’s NX groupset is a great value 1 x 11 upgrade, but we were shocked to see that the chainset can be picked up for as little as £49.99! Generally, we see these chainsets at the £80 mark, so if you’re after a cheap upgrade get clicking.

SRAM NX 1 x 11 Chainset £49.99

Troy Lee A1 Helmet from £64.49

Now that Troy Lee has released the A2, A1 Helmets have been reduced and on sale at new low prices. The Troy Lee A1 is still as stylish today as it was back when it launched only now prices are as much as 50% less!

Troy Lee Designs A1 Helmet – Reflex White-Blue £64.49

Troy Lee Designs A1 Helmet – Reflex Orange £64.49

Troy Lee Designs A1 Helmet – Reflex Yellow £69.99

DMR V12 Pedals – £37.99

The DMR V12 has been a firm favourite of mountain bikers since it was first released. The V12 features the classic parallelogram design, sealed bearing, replaceable pins, and are 10% larger than previous versions.

Available colours include black, white, silver, red, orange, yellow and blue.

DMR V12 Pedals £37.99

Oakley Sunglasses Save Up To 41%

As the sun is out it would be rude not to have a few cool shades added to the mix. We’ve found a couple deals on Oakley glasses that would look great off the bike, and still be practical for riding in.

Save 41% – Oakley Sliver R Jade Iridium Sunglasses £63.89

Save 40% – Oakley EVZero Pitch Matte Black Iridium Sunglasses £77.22

Save 31% – Oakley Turbine Sunglasses £70.69

