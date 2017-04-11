Alpkit Opening Retail Store
by David Hayward
April 11, 2017
Alpkit, perhaps best known for their bikepacking kit, and their Sonder bikes, are opening their first retail store in the Peak District. They’ve dabbled a little bit with a showroom at their Nottingham HQ, but are now going for the full outdoor store experience.
It’s not some tiny outdoor store either, but a six-thousand square foot facility located in Hathersage in the Peak District. It opens on April the 14th, with a grand opening weekend planned for the bank holiday weekend of April 28th to May 1st. There’s also going to be a room stuffed full of Sonder bikes, plus a workshop, a resident expert, and demo machines should you fancy taking one for a spin around the Dark Peak.
Alpkit seem to be very busy getting it all in place for the 14th; everything they’ve shown so far is a bit work-in-progress, and you can see it on their blog, Facebook and Twitter.