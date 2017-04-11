Alpkit Opening Retail Store

Alpkit, perhaps best known for their bikepacking kit, and their Sonder bikes, are opening their first retail store in the Peak District. They’ve dabbled a little bit with a showroom at their Nottingham HQ, but are now going for the full outdoor store experience.

It’s not some tiny outdoor store either, but a six-thousand square foot facility located in Hathersage in the Peak District. It opens on April the 14th, with a grand opening weekend planned for the bank holiday weekend of April 28th to May 1st. There’s also going to be a room stuffed full of Sonder bikes, plus a workshop, a resident expert, and demo machines should you fancy taking one for a spin around the Dark Peak.

Alpkit seem to be very busy getting it all in place for the 14th; everything they’ve shown so far is a bit work-in-progress, and you can see it on their blog, Facebook and Twitter.