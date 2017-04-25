25 Lifetime Subs Released

Singletrack Lifetime Subscriptions were so popular when we released them last year, that many of you were left disappointed.

Well they’re back. Lifetime subscriptions are extremely limited and we’ve just released another 25. It’s first come first served, so be quick.

Here’s a little reminder of what a Singletrack Lifetime sub gets you:

As well as never having to pay again for a copy of Singletrack magazine, in print or digital format, you will also get some extra exclusive benefits, including…

A lifetime’s worth of Singletrack Magazine posted to your door.

Digital editions of all future issues of Singletrack Magazine.

Digital access to all back-issues going back to 2001.

Access to Premier-only web content.

Ability to disable ads on our website for faster, clutter free browsing.

Exclusive downloadable digital books.

Singletrack Premier Member’s card offering savings and subscriber only deals with top bike businesses.

An exclusive merchandise welcome pack including ‘Lifer’ t-shirt, mug, and stickers.

Invites to special ‘Lifer’ events such as our annual Reader Awards evening.

Invites to our ‘Lifer’ guided tour days where staff will guide you around our favourite bike testing trails.

The latest issue of Singletrack will be included in your welcome pack.

No Direct Debits – No repeat billing. Just a simple, single one time only payment.

Singletrack office tour and unlimited coffee with our ‘Lifer’ open door policy.

The first 25 Lifetime Subscriptions go on sale today in our online shop and are priced at £295.

If you don’t see the the Lifetime Subscription in our on-line shop or can’t check out with one, it means we have sold out.

Click here to order your life subscription today