WTF: The Self-Driving Bike Is Here!

Hold on, hold on. What? A self-driving bicycle? WHAT IN THE DEVIL’S NAME IS THIS SORCERY??

Before you get out the pitchforks, consider that there are already self-driving trains and self-driving cars, and planes are mostly flown on autopilot. So why not a self-driving bicycle?

It appears that Google is yet again ahead of the curve on this one, having developed a ‘smart bike’ based around a clever camera system that allows the bike to see and interpret the environment around it, before making the necessary adjustments. It balances on its own, powers itself off a battery-powered motor, and can adjust both speed and braking entirely independent of its human pilot. It’s all a bit Terminator-like though isn’t it!

Google chose to launch the new technology in the Netherlands – an appropriate bike-loving country to launch such a radical two-wheeled project. But by all reports from the video below, this device should make a dramatic impact on bicycle user safety.

What do you think? Is a self-driving bicycle in your future? And would you trust riding one on the trails?

Perhaps we’ll be able to upload a Strava segment, so the bike is able to transport you on a predetermined route to achieve a faster PB?