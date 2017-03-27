WTF: Extreme Bike Maintenance With Angle Grinders and Lathes

Last year, after years of race mechanics doing it, Schwalbe released a purpose made tyre cutter to the masses. Perhaps though, that’s not enough. Are you fed up of trimming tyre knobs manually? Why not try an angle grinder? Here’s a demo:

(No video showing? Try this link).

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for Schwalbe branded angle grinders at the Sea Otter next month, and you’ll be the first to know.

Here’s a mountain bike disc brake versus a large metal lathe:

(No video embeds? If so here’s the link).