WTF: Extreme Bike Maintenance With Angle Grinders and Lathes
by David Hayward
March 27, 2017
Last year, after years of race mechanics doing it, Schwalbe released a purpose made tyre cutter to the masses. Perhaps though, that’s not enough. Are you fed up of trimming tyre knobs manually? Why not try an angle grinder? Here’s a demo:
(No video showing? Try this link).
We’ll keep our eyes peeled for Schwalbe branded angle grinders at the Sea Otter next month, and you’ll be the first to know.
Here’s a mountain bike disc brake versus a large metal lathe:
(No video embeds? If so here’s the link).
Seems like an unfair test, so we’d like to see this repeated with:
–
Aluminium rotor bolts.
– Sintered pads. We reckon soft pads are definitely why this brake failed.
– Someone squirting water onto it from their pack.
Wookster said on March 27, 2017
That dude is my spirit animal…..
rOcKeTdOg said on March 27, 2017
lol at the upside down crud catcher