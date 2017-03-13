Video: The NZ Enduro

The 2017 NZ Enduro has been run and won, and by all accounts, it was an epic five days of mountain bike racing! Attracting some of the big names in the enduro scene (including Damien Oton and Josh Bryceland) along with plenty of punters, competitors had the opportunity to put their skills to the test on some of the best mountain biking at the top of the South Island of New Zealand.

The event is organised by Sven & Anka Martin, who are based in Golden Bay, and spend much of their time on the same trails that competitors raced during the NZ Enduro. As part of the event media wrap-up, the crew put together this video edit showing some of the conditions that riders raced during the five-day event. Enjoy!