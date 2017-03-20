Video: Shadow Of The Sun

We all love an early morning ride, right? Setting off in the half light, dawn chorus drowning out your breath as you climb, then getting to the top of the hill just as the sun crests the horizon and those first warm rays filter through the air.

Well, we all know we could love an early morning ride, but all too often the warmth of the duvet or the chaos of the school run get between us and dawn ride delights. But it’s not too late. The sun will rise tomorrow, and the day after, and the day after…there’s still time to get out there and catch that sunrise, spinning along silent and deserted trails.

Whether you’re likely to do that dawn ride or it’ll forever be a pipedream, you’re sure to love this video featuring Brett Rheeder. Stick the headphones on for the full effect.

Can’t you just feel that warm glow of those first rays on the trees? Aren’t those silhouette shots simply stunning? And those tricks! Well, those really might have to be left to our dreams.