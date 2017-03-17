Video: Ae Forest Downhill Course Preview

George Thompson of the Revolution Bike Park Team is racing again this weekend and will be bring us another #MakingUpTheNumbers race report next week. But he’s bagged us a video to whet our appetites (and perhaps make us fear for his well-being).

The UK Downhill season gets underway properly this weekend with the first round of the Scottish Downhill Association (SDA) Series up at Ae Forest. Here’s an exclusive track preview from One Vision Global Racing’s George Gannicott.

Today’s weather there is foul, as can be seen from all the splooshes on the helmet cam. Let’s hope the weather improves – we can only assume that riders’ goggles are just as sprayed with mud and water, and some of that course looks like the kind of thing you might like to be able to see coming.

If that hasn’t frightened the pants off you (which means you’ve got more steeze than most of us in the office), there are just 40 “on the day” entries remaining, get down early on Saturday if you fancy getting muddy!