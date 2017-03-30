The Northern Grip Festival Is BACK For 2017!

Back by popular demand, the Northern Grip mountain bike festival returns for 2017 with its proven recipe of bikes, beer, good food, and funky tunes. For 2017, the event will be held just over the hill from Singletrack Towers at Lee Quarry – a brilliant local trail centre that we spend a lot of time testing bikes on. The event will be held on the 8th and 9th of July, so make sure to share this around with your mates and book in a summer weekend of riding good times!

Oh and if you haven’t heard about the Northern Grip Festival before, then check out the video below!

Press Release

Northern Grip is an annual celebration of Mountain Bike culture, following on from the hugely successful inaugural event in Ramsbottom last year it returns on 8th & 9th July and moves over the valley to Lee Quarry.

Northern Grip organiser David Agnew says “Last year’s event was amazing with our audience loving the combination of trail activity, new bike demos, music, food and beer. Lee Quarry is a fantastic venue for Northern Grip to shine a spotlight on this year and we’ll be building a festival hub to bring all the comforts and culture which people loved last year – and much more. A bigger, better and bolder Northern grip will include big and little bike brands announced in the coming weeks offering a opportunity to make the most of 2 days around Lee Quarry and the Rossendale Fells.”

How much bigger will it be? The festival hub is aiming to be double in size for this year. The organisers are hoping to at least double the amount of attendees this year too. More food, more drink, more trade stands, more demo bikes, more music, more surprises and more trails. The whole festival will be very moreish.

More trails? Oh yes indeed. Lee Quarry and neighbouring Cragg Quarries are just the start of the riding on offer at this year’s Grip. The relocation of the festival to Rossendale allows for an unprecedented amount of varied riding. Wild riding, mild riding, single track, gravel, rocks, roots, 30km monsters, 3km pootles… you name it. We’ve even got some climb-free options if you want cruise and views. All mapped out and way marked on the day for your convenience.

As with the 2016 festival, there’ll be some surprises out there on the hills too. The epic sausage rolls and the acid-brass band surprises of last year’s Grip will be hard to top but top them we shall. You won’t want to miss this year’s show.

Northern Grip will celebrate the majestic mountain bike and what it can bring to people’s lives.

Northern Grip 2017 is sponsored by Leisure Lakes, with partners Alpkit, Dirt Factory and Team JMC, with the support of Rossendale Council, The Whitaker, PMBA, the National Trust and Sustrans.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £25 at https://northerngrip.co.uk

Northern Grip 2017

Lee Quarry

Futures Park

Bacup

Rossendale

OL13 0BB