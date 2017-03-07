The EX – Exmoor Enduro Race Returns This September

THE EX, Presented by DMRBIKES returns with its big mileage, three day enduro format this September. THE EX Enduro is a three-day enduro mountain bike event ‘like no other in the UK’, created in collaboration with DMRBIKES.

The event returns for its second year after an incredibly successful launch in 2016. It’ll take place on 15-17th September 2017. More than just a race, THE EX is an adventure filled with punishing climbs, beautiful singletrack and stunning descents on some of the least ridden trails in the country. The organisers are promising fine organic food and drink, evening entertainment and plenty outside of the race tape to create a truly unforgettable experience.

Just 80 riders will challenge themselves to ‘three unforgettable days of mountain biking’.

Riders are heartily encouraged to pre-register for the event to increase their chances of securing an entry. Pre-registered riders will be allowed to enter from the 1st April 2017. Entries will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Taking place over three days THE EX will explore almost 120km of Exmoor’s finest trails with an estimated 22 timed stages. Each day will be a big, tough, challenging tour of Exmoor’s finest and is guaranteed to leave you full up but hungry for more.

Riders will be treated to leg-churning climbs, cliff-top single-track, summit-to-sea with a pub-at-the-bottom downhills, tight and technical push-yourself steep stuff and white knuckle hold-on-and-grin moorland hammering. And so much beautiful, flowing, pristine single-track. Just to make life a little easier, we’ll give you one uplift at the start of each day and we’ll keep you fed and watered throughout the rides. Don’t miss our World famous vintage enduro tea stops!

The riding and racing is just a small part of THE EX. The entire event has been promised to be handcrafted to create a unique, one-of-a-kind, can’t-wait-to-do-it-again adventure. Everything from the organic and locally sourced food and drink, to the bustling event village with its packed expo and demos, to the evening celebrations will create an experience that’s way more than just a race.

Headline sponsors DMRBIKES have been at the heart of THE EX since day one. They’ll bring their own pro-riders (including the Ben Deakin!) and their range of bikes including the rider’s favourite DMR Trailstar (an ideal bike for the hardtail category) and the brand new DMR SLED enduro bike.

DMR will be joined by Lezyne, TRP brakes, XFusion, Bontrager, Carbon Cycles Disco Brakes and Squirt for a weekend of product demos and a chance to see great brands up close. Keeping everyone well lubricated is the Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery.

Whether you’re at THE EX to race or just to ride and have fun, the organisers guarantee an experience to remember.

For more information on THE EX please visit the-ex.co.uk

