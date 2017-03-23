The Adventure Cycling Festival Launches This June

With exhibitors from the outdoor and bikepacking world, plus a weekend full of talks and demonstrations from some big names in the bikepacking world, it looks like being a great weekend for anyone who’s not headed to the Fort William World Cup.

There will be firelighting demos, nutrition talks by Greg May of this parish, a slideshow from Richpips and son, bikepacking demos, tents and bivis to climb into, food and drink and it’s all set in the rather lovely Lakes. Star speaker will be world traveller (and not downhiller of a similar name) Mark Beaumont.

The festival takes place 2-4 June at Brathay Hall on the shores of Windermere. It’s a not-for-profit event that aims to “inspire people to use bikes for adventure, whether that’s a day in the mountains, a coast-to-coast epic, or an overnight bikepacking trip.”

Advertisement

The Event Village at Brathay Hall provides a hub from where organised activities will launch including a ‘cross challenge event’, guided overnight bikepacking trips across the Lakes, a loaded hill climb challenge, and self-guided trips. There will be the chance to try demo bikes and equipment, plus attend workshops, lectures and film screenings, and an evening bar with live music.

The headline speaker is adventure cycling royalty; Mark Beaumont, who held the world records for cycling around the world and riding across Africa solo. Also on the podium will be Pete McNeil from Adventure Pedlars, Greg May on riding the Tour Divide, and Ed Shoote from the We Love Mountains blog.

Advertisement

Tickets cost £20 per person covering the whole weekend, with under-16s going free. The festival is in association with the Brathay Trust, a charitable organisation which aims to inspire children and young people to make positive changes that last a lifetime. The event is being run on a not-for-profit basis, with any surplus funds reinvested into subsequent festivals, or donated to charity.

Confirmed supporters include Bombtrack Bikes, Exped, Halo Wheels, Light My Fire, Miss Grape, MSR, Ortlieb, Salsa, Shand, Surly and Thermarest. Workshops will be run by these companies plus Bearbones Bikepacking, Backcountry Scotland (packrafts), Ghyllside Cycles, Pannier.cc, EDS Bikes and athletes at the event. Event information is at adventurecyclefestival.co.uk plus @adventurecyclefestival on Facebook.