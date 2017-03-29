New Urban Bike Park Planned For Leeds

Good news for those in Leeds! Just announced is a proposal for an urban bike park to be based in Middleton Park in South Leeds. The ‘Urban Park’ will feature mountain bike trails, BMX tracks, and family-friendly trails, and is hoped to host various MTB and BMX competitions. Due to be completed by the end of 2017, the project will encompass over £1 million in funding.

Interested in what those plans are? Read on below for the full scoop from British Cycling;

Press Release

British Cycling can announce investment in a major new cycling facility – Leeds Urban Bike Park.

The new Leeds Urban Bike Park will be situated in Middleton Park, South Leeds, just three miles from the M62 and less than five miles from Leeds city centre. The project will see the creation of new high-quality and exciting mountain bike trails and BMX facilities, including:

Advertisement

New, family-friendly cycle trails

A 6km cross country mountain bike trail

A ‘skills zone’ which will feature a series of ‘flow’ trails, a dual slalom course and jump zone

Two BMX tracks – a four-person ‘pump/race’ track featuring a start gate for competitions, as well as a scaled-down mini ‘pump’ track for less experienced riders.

The trails will be openly accessible to the public for informal, recreational cycling. Leeds Urban Bike Park will also offer a range of organised guided bike rides, coaching and training opportunities for riders of all ages and all abilities as well as hosting cross country mountain bike and BMX competitions.

Advertisement

The new Bike Park will predominantly be located on Middleton Park’s former golf course. British Cycling is also working with Leeds City Council and Sport England to enhance and develop the clubhouse building into a community cycling hub. Once completed, the modernised building will provide a range of facilities to support trail users and other visitors to the park, including a café, social space, workshop, education and bike wash facilities.

The day-to-day running of Leeds Urban Bike Park will be overseen by Cycle Pathway, a Leeds-based not-for-profit community interest company specialising in the promotion of cycling. Cycle Pathway has already established a range of successful community cycling programmes at the site working in partnership with Leeds City Council, which will be further expanded through the new facility.

Along with the new cycle trails and building refurbishment, accessibility and connectivity into and around the site will be improved with new crossings, footpaths and additional car parking provision.

British Cycling has awarded £400,000 capital funding towards the £1.2m scheme, with the remaining funding committed by Leeds City Council and Sport England.

John Mills, British Cycling’s head of facility development, said: “One of the great things about cycling is the opportunities it presents to people to get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful countryside and green spaces this country boasts. We believe the Leeds Urban Bike Park project will lead to the development of a high quality and sustainable mountain bike venue which will be easily accessible to a large number of people. The new facility will provide opportunities for recreation, coaching and competition for all ages and abilities, who otherwise would not have the realistic chance due to the proximity and accessibility of existing MTB trail venues.”

Leader of Leeds City Council, councillor Judith Blake, added: “The proposal of an Urban Bike Park at Middleton Park is very exciting and promises to be a fantastic addition to the green space which already attracts approximately in excess of two million visitors each year. Once completed, there will be something to offer cyclists of all ages and experience, which will sit aside alongside wider refurbishment work to improve footpaths, parking and access in the park.”

Construction work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.