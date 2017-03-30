New Sponsors & Speakers Get Behind Cycle Adventure Festival

If you hadn’t already heard about the Cycle Adventure Festival, then you better get onto this one quickly! The brand new festival will be running over the first weekend in June on the shores of Windemere in the Lake District.

There’s a whole load of stuff going on at the festival, and a bunch of guest speakers have just been announced too. Check out the full press release below from the event organisers;

Press Release

The brand new, Lakes-based Adventure Cycle Festival has announced further event details, including its star speaker.

The Festival takes place 2-4 June at the spectacular location of Brathay Hall on the shores of Windermere. It’s a not-for-profit event that aims to inspire people to use bikes for adventure, whether that’s a day in the mountains, a coast-to-coast epic, or an overnight bikepacking trip.

The Event Village at Brathay Hall provides a hub from where organised activities will launch including the Shillies ‘Undred, a 100km ‘gravel challenge event’, a guided overnight bikepacking trip across the Lakes, a loaded hill climb challenge and self-guided trips. There will be the chance to try demo bikes and equipment, plus attend workshops, lectures and film screenings, and an evening bar with live music.

The headline speaker is adventure cycling royalty; Mark Beaumont, who held the world records for cycling around the world and riding across Africa solo. Also on the podium will be Pete McNeil (Adventure Pedlars) on riding the Highland 550, Greg May (Grit.CX) on riding the Tour Divide, and Ed Shoote from the We Love Mountains blog.

Tickets cost £20 per person covering the whole weekend, with under-16s going free. The festival is in association with the Brathay Trust, a charitable organisation which aims to inspire children and young people to make positive changes that last a lifetime. The event is being run on a not-for-profit basis, with any surplus funds reinvested into subsequent festivals, or donated to charity.

Confirmed supporters include Bombtrack Bikes, Exped, Halo Wheels, Kinesis, Ritchey, Light My Fire, Miss Grape, MSR, Ortlieb, Salsa, Shand, Surly, Smokestone Bikes, Thermarest and Wildcat Gear. Workshops will be run by these companies plus Adventure Pedlars, EDS Bikes, Bearbones Bikepacking, Backcountry Scotland, Charlie The Bikemonger, Ghyllside Cycles, Pannier.cc and athletes at the event.

Event information is at adventurecyclefestival.co.uk plus @adventurecyclefestival on Facebook.