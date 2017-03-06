Hans Rey & Danny MacAskill Ride In Northwest Arkansas

Last time we checked out the trails in Northwest Arkansas (USA), was that brilliant video of Rosara Joseph and Joey Schusler shredding glorious backcountry singletrack. The region has been going from strength-to-strength lately, having hosted the IMBA World Summit in Bentonville in November of last year. This has come off the back of significant investment in ongoing trail development, and the region is becoming a real success story for IMBA, showing just what mountain biking can do for local communities.

During the IMBA World Summit, a number of guest speakers were hosted by the Northwest Arkansas team, including YouTube sensation Danny MacAskill, and trials legend and MTB Hall Of Fame inductee, Hans Rey. Naturally, the two riding buddies got together for some riding while they were in town, and very kindly put together this neat video edit of their exploits.

“Last October, legendary street trials rider Danny MacAskill visited Northwest Arkansas while we hosted one of the biggest mountain bike events in the country — the IMBA World Summit. Danny, one of the world’s most popular cyclists, is touring the country promoting his book and biking any object put in front of him. While here in Northwest Arkansas, he teamed up with MTB pioneer Hans Rey and pro rider Ryan Leech to wow the crowds at the Railyard in Rogers. This bike park features a full-scale rail car set on real railroad tracks, wall rides, whale tales, and concrete lips.” – Rob Grunnagle of Northwest Arkansas Trails.

This video is the sixth in a series about the latest Oz Trail network, and was filmed during the IMBA World Summit in Bentonville, Arkansas. You can check out the other videos in the series on the Oz Trails website, which has loads of info about the riding in the region. Proceed with caution however, because you’ll be wanting to plan a riding trip their as soon as you possibly can – this place looks mint!

Ok so back to the work distrac….I mean, the riding video. In the below video, Danny and Hans spend an afternoon cruising around Bentonville, including the Railyard Bike Park where they met plenty of adoring fans, and through the world-renowned Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Because, well, art right?

Enjoy!