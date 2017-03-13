First Look: 2017 Troy Lee Designs Apparel Range

US bicycle and moto brand, Troy Lee Designs, has etched itself a pretty envious reputation in the apparel world. Known for its loud designs and racing-inspired graphics, TLD offers a comprehensive line of mountain biking apparel aimed at XC racers, trail riders, enduro competitors and downhill shredders, with numerous options across jerseys, shorts, protection, gloves, helmets and under garments too.

Unlike a lot of other bike apparel companies though, TLD only does mountain biking apparel. That means the roadie types won’t find any spandex bodysuits here.

For 2017, TLD will be expanding its apparel lineup, with a growing range of options for female and youth riders. There’s also the impressive new TLD A2 helmet that we’ve been riding with over the past fortnight, along with some price drops on existing products, including the TLD A1 helmet that earned itself the ‘Singletrack Recommended’ label.

As of last week, the 2017 TLD range was unveiled to the public, and UK importer, Saddleback Ltd, invited us along to its house show to get an exclusive first look of all the new designs and colourways.

Building upon its existing product range, TLD will provide an expanded range across its three main lines. That includes the Sprint (downhill), Ruckus (enduro), and Skyline (trail riding) ranges. Colour themes filter through the accessory line too, with matching options available for helmets, gloves and socks. And yes, we are 100% guilty of matching up our outfits with all of the above. Because if you can’t ride fast, you may as well look fast right?

Advertisement

The highly popular TLD A1 helmet carries through into 2017, though attracts a rather healthy price drop. Previously retailing for £160 for the MIPS version, the A1 helmet drops down to £110 for 2017, and each one now comes standard with MIPS. There’s also a new coloured EPS option (shown above), with blue EPS foam used. It looks darn good in the flesh, so here’s hoping that TLD will offer more colour options like this in the near future. If anyone at TLD is reading this – that would be REALLY cool guys *wink-wink*, *nudge-nudge*.

If you’d like to see more of the 2017 TLD range, then get your peepers on the video tour below.

Advertisement

Otherwise you can check out both the saddleback.co.uk and troyleedesigns.com websites for further information on availability and pricing.