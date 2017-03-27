Danny Hart Launches Fort William MTB World Cup

New reaches us, along with these fantastic photos, that 2016 world champion Danny Hart has just launched the 2017 UCI Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup, which will take place on June 3 – 4. Of course, in 2016 we got UK men’s and women’s world champions in Danny Hart and Rachel Atherton, both of whom will be defending their titles.

The real headline though is the images of Danny. Feast thine eyes:

(Factual aside: Last year our friend Lee had a Game of Thrones dream in which Jon Snow, despondently clawing his way up an icy 45 degree slope, turned to see White Walkers in pursuit and whined “Oh no… they’re on bikes”. And they were, all on mountain bikes. Elsewhere, The Hound was cruising round on a 20 inch BMX). Anyway, back on topic:

Where do you reckon bagpipes fit on the cowbell-chainsaw spectrum?

Rider: Danny Hart.

Piper: David Shedden

Photographer: Stewart Attwood