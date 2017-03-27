Danny Hart Launches Fort William MTB World Cup

March 27, 2017

New reaches us, along with these fantastic photos, that 2016 world champion Danny Hart has just launched the 2017 UCI Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup, which will take place on June 3 – 4. Of course, in 2016 we got UK men’s and women’s world champions in Danny Hart and Rachel Atherton, both of whom will be defending their titles.

The real headline though is the images of Danny. Feast thine eyes:

Dany Hart - Fort William World Cup 2017
By the power of Greyskull!
Dany Hart - Fort William World Cup 2017
“Danny, what is best in life?”
Dany Hart - Fort William World Cup 2017
Exactly the same kind of camera trickery Peter Jackson used for Lord of The Rings.
Dany Hart - Fort William World Cup 2017
Game Of Thrones has let itself go a bit.

(Factual aside: Last year our friend Lee had a Game of Thrones dream in which Jon Snow, despondently clawing his way up an icy 45 degree slope, turned to see White Walkers in pursuit and whined “Oh no… they’re on bikes”. And they were, all on mountain bikes. Elsewhere, The Hound was cruising round on a 20 inch BMX). Anyway, back on topic:

Dany Hart - Fort William World Cup 2017
Kill Fort Bill?
Dany Hart - Fort William World Cup 2017
Danny looking a bit more in his element here.

Where do you reckon bagpipes fit on the cowbell-chainsaw spectrum?

Rider: Danny Hart.
Piper: David Shedden
Photographer: Stewart Attwood

