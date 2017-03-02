Cotic Goes Arty(ier) With Exhibition And Print

Known to many for their stylish designs – and no doubt many Cotic owners will say their bike is a work of art – the Sheffield based bike manufacturer has teamed up with Californian artist Nick Sawyers to produce a ‘piste map’ showing the trails around Sheffield. Showing 45 different riding locations from cycle speedway, to woods, to skateparks, this map might just broaden your ride horizons. Or give you a to do list – 45 locations, gotta ride ’em all?

To mark the launch of the map, there’s an exhibition on until 6th March at the APG Gallery in Sheffield, which includes images from the Cotic archives – you’ll see a few works by Singletrack regulars up there.

If you fancy a piece of the action, there are a limited number of prints available to buy. Each is numbered and embossed with a Cotic logo so you know they’re real and original.

Prints are £100 each and can be bought directly from Cotic – don’t hang around though, they are limited to 50 of them only!

Cotic is keen to find other places to exhibit the artwork, especially if it helps showcase the city and outdoor sports opportunities around it, so if you have an idea for how it might be used, give them a shout.