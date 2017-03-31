BDS Round 1 Track Preview With Danny Hart

It’s Round 1 of the British Downhill Series this weekend at Nant Gwrtheyrn. Our man George Thompson will be there for Revolution Bike Park Racing #MakingUpTheNumbers, so expect another entertaining race report after the weekend.

The weather is apparently atrocious, so George may be letting out a few more squeals on the way down than World Champion Danny Hart in this track preview. He barely utters a peep other than to alert people on the track to his presence. Watch them scatter and watch Danny slither and swoop his way down the course.

We’ve not quite got those Fort William promo pics out of our heads and can’t help but picture Danny as riding down here, sword in hand, shouting ‘freedom!’…or something like that.

A full house of 250 riders are booked in with practice scheduled all day Saturday from 09:30 to 18:00. Sunday is race day with practice from 08:30 to 11:00 quickly followed by seeding runs and then race runs. Round 1 winners will be crowned come 17:00 in the finish arena straight after the final race runs.

Headlining the event are current UCi World Champions; Trek Factory Racing’s Rachel Atherton and MS Mondrakers Danny Hart. They will be up against stiff competition with Rachel up against Radon’s Manon Carpenter and FMD Racing’s Tahnee Seagrave in the Elite Women’s category along with ten other female athletes contending the category.

The Elite men’s final is set to be a nail biter with the Santa Cruz Syndicate’s Steve Peat and Trek Factory Racing’s Gee Atherton going head to head against the likes of the 2016 BDS series winner Matt Simmonds as well as the likes of Adam Brayton, Marc Beaumont, Jack Reading, Mike Jones, Graeme Mudd, Taylor Vernon and a number of top contenders in the 30 strong category.

For further information on this weekend’s event for both riders and spectators, please click http://www.britishdownhillseries.co.uk/bds-nant-gwrtheyrn/

The location is: Nant Gwrtheyrn, Llithfaen, Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales. LL53 6NL.