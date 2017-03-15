Andrew Neethling Joins SCOTT Sports

Andrew Neethling, top downhill rider and video superstar, is the latest singing to SCOTT Sports, joining a host of other big names sponsored by the brand.

SCOTT Sports has announced that they have enlisted Andrew Neethling to their squad of mountain biking ambassadors. Neethling has enjoyed years of success on the Downhill World Cup Circuit and is also well known for his appearances in many videos so is an obvious choice for the brand.

His new role will him travel the world with his downhill and trail bikes and promote SCOTT through various new projects including a video segment with team mate Brendan Fairclough in New Zealand coming very soon.

“Needles” had this to say about his new role:

“I am beyond excited and motivated to join SCOTT Sports. It is obviously a big decision to move away from full time racing and transition into a new role. I however feel very good and confident about it with the backing of SCOTT.”