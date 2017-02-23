Watch Ritchie Rude Smash Strava KOM With OneUp

As he’s the current reigning Enduro World Series champion, we’re all very aware that Richie Rude is fast on a bike but seeing this pro rider smash a popular Strava KOM by 10seconds is just epic.

On a visit to sponsor OneUp Components, Richie was asked to tackle Angry Midget. This trail was used during the North American Enduro Tour and already has a Strava leaderboard boasting some of the best names in mountain biking.

The result was a blazing fast run and a 10 second lead over local Pro riders who are obviously itching for the trails to dry up and take on the challenge themselves.

OneUp were on hand to document the action with the following video and were as stunned as we are by the flow and speed;

“We all know that pros are fast. It’s part of the job description: if you ride a bike for a living, you’re probably quicker than the average joe. As a two-time EWS World Champ, Richie Rude is both stupidly fast and incredibly consistent. Photos and videos, however, don’t really do justice to witnessing him riding in person – he’s a warlock on a bike.” Scott Secco

We can’t help but wonder if Richie Rude would have been even faster if he was chasing one of these 9 Strava Achievements, though.

