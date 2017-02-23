Video: Up A Mountain With Ratboy And LooseDog

February 23, 2017

Fabric Cycles and it’s top cameraman Alex Rankin (creator of those Sprung VHS tapes you loved) headed off to the Brecon Beacons for a bit of an adventure with the 50:01 boys, Loosedog and Ratboy.

It was cold, mega windy and icy.

ratboyloosedogbrecons02
You don’t see many DH stars out on a day like this, do you?
ratboyloosedogbrecons03
Not even stunt snow…
ratboyloosedogbrecons05
Nutrition is vital…
ratboyloosedogbrecons06
You can learn a lot about what not to wear in this video…

Follow their adventures, complete with ‘Proper English’ subtitles for those who find the lads a little indecipherable… as they take on a six hour ride in the Brecon Beacons.

ratboyloosedogbrecons01
Some Fabric 50:01 placement there


(Can’t see the vid? Click here)

ratboyloosedogbrecons08
Flyin’
ratboyloosedogbrecons10
This is bound to end well, right?
ratboyloosedogbrecons09
Of course everyone rushed to help…

