Video: Up A Mountain With Ratboy And LooseDog
by Chipps
February 23, 2017
Fabric Cycles and it’s top cameraman Alex Rankin (creator of those Sprung VHS tapes you loved) headed off to the Brecon Beacons for a bit of an adventure with the 50:01 boys, Loosedog and Ratboy.
“It was cold, mega windy and icy.”
Follow their adventures, complete with ‘Proper English’ subtitles for those who find the lads a little indecipherable… as they take on a six hour ride in the Brecon Beacons.
(Can’t see the vid? Click here)
eddiebaby said on February 23, 2017
Liked that. Two blokes with skills having fun.
singletrackmatt said on February 23, 2017
The BEST music ever on any mountain bike video.