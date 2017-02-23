Video: Up A Mountain With Ratboy And LooseDog

Fabric Cycles and it’s top cameraman Alex Rankin (creator of those Sprung VHS tapes you loved) headed off to the Brecon Beacons for a bit of an adventure with the 50:01 boys, Loosedog and Ratboy.

“It was cold, mega windy and icy.”

Follow their adventures, complete with ‘Proper English’ subtitles for those who find the lads a little indecipherable… as they take on a six hour ride in the Brecon Beacons.



(Can’t see the vid? Click here)