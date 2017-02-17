Video: Intense Factory Racing Team

This one starts out weird. Very weird. There are abductions. There are hoods. There is someone in a bath slathering themselves in cream and chocolate sauce. But fear not, shredding, hucking and trail based antics soon follow.

All this is part of announcing the Intense Factory Race Team for 2017. Returning to the team this year are Australian riders Jack Moir (22) and Dean Lucas (21) along with top American Junior, Nik Nestoroff (17). New to the team this year is American, Charlie Harrison (19).

“Last year, we had some really good results and good times” says Team Manager, Bernat Guardia. Jack finished 10th at Worlds, Dean was 14th at Lenzerheide and Nik finished 3rd at Lourdes and 5th overall for the year. “Looking to stay healthy and strong this year and maximize our potential.”

Charlie Harrison will add to the that potential. Last year, his first year in the Elite category, he finished in 14th place at both Andorra and World Champs. He is as happy to be on board as the team is to have him. “I honesty couldn’t be more excited and grateful about being a part of IFR. The team’s family feel is exactly what I need in order to be successful. I’m really looking forward to all the amazing memories and laughs in the next couple years.”

Also joining the team as Technical Director/ Lead Mechanic is long-time Intense crew member, Chappy Fiene. Chappy is a former pro motocross racer, and talented mtb rider in his own right. He has a deep understanding of the inner workings of bike mechanics, and will work closely with Ernest Adalid, who has worked with IFR for several years as team mechanic.

Bonus members of the IFR crew for this year are Nathan Hughes, team photographer (who we’ve worked with many times over the years here at Singletrack), and Jenn Gabrielli, who will be handling PR, sponsorship and media relations.

In addition to the incredible riders and crew, IFR welcomes with open arms its new sponsors for 2017. “We are incredibly happy to be working with the very best companies in each category”, says Intense CEO, Andrew Herrick.

SRAM, Rock Shox, Maxxis Tires, Troy Lee Designs, Enve Composites, Fabric Saddles, Von Zipper, E*13, Crank Brothers, Cane Creek, ODI, Ti Springs and Pedros round out the program’s “dream team” of sponsors.

Advertisement

“It’s great to have such a cohesive team and amazing list of supporters”, says Intense Founder, Jeff Steber. “It will make for a deadly combination and provide us with some unbeatable R&D opportunities to develop what’s next…”

Advertisement

CHARLIE HARRISON

Age: 19

Hometown: Mission Viejo, CA

2016 Highlights: 14th at both Andorra and World Championships

Favourite track: Mount Sainte Anne

” I honestly couldn’t be more excited and grateful about being a part of IFR. I’m really looking forward to all the amazing memories and laughs in the next couple years with the team.”

JACK MOIR

Age: 22

Hometown: Morisset Park, Australia

2016 Highlights: 10th place Andorra, 10th place World Champs

Favorite track: Mont Sainte Anne

“This years setup is going to be dialed, with a new team mate and some rad new sponsors, so i’m super excited to get the whole team together and go racing!”

NIK NESTOROFF

Age: 17

Hometown: ‘Merika

2016 Highlights: 3rd at Lourdes, 5th Overall

Goal for this year: Do my best, have fun, and win some races!

Favorite track: Val Di Sole

DEAN LUCAS

Age: 21

Hometown: Wooragee, Australia

2016 Hightlights: 14th at Lenzerheide

Favorite track: Lourdes

“I feel like a big slice of butter melting over a big old stack of flap jacks. Very happy to be on board with such a positive supportive team! “