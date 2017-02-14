Tuesday Treats 160: Tom Hutton MTB Guiding

Tom Hutton MTB Guiding is a mountain bike guiding company that runs small and exclusive mountain bike holidays and weekend breaks in Wales, the Lake District and Scotland. The format of our trips varies but we always aim to get away from the trail centres and combine the best real mountain riding with good food and drink, and plenty of socialising, so it really feels like a ‘mates’ trip. For further information, see Tuesday Treats 155

How have things been for Tom Hutton MTB Guiding since we spoke to you last summer?

Things have been great, thanks – hectic really. We were pretty busy in the Autumn, both running trips and planning the calendar for this year. We finished up in the Lake District in mid-November and then undertook a couple of big ‘career development trips,’ first to Morocco and then to New Zealand. Since December we’ve been absolutely flat out working on 2017.

So how is 2017 looking?

Really good. We’re totally blown away by the amount of interest we’ve been getting in the last few months, and we’ve sold out a few of our spring trips already, with just a few spaces left on the others.

Which trips sold out so quickly?

Our Snowdon and Torridon weekends have been our fastest sellers this time around. Though bookings have been steady across everything.

Advertisement

Why do you think they were the first to sell out?

I think most mtbers would like to ride Snowdon at least once, and Torridon seems to be on the top of everybody’s bucket list at the moment. But both are pretty big undertakings if people aren’t that confident in the mountains, so we take all the hassle out of it for them. We sort accommodation, food, the riding itself and even the transport.

Advertisement

You said you’ve been on your travels, how was the riding?

I love Morocco – beautiful country and great riding. And New Zealand is just amazing – a great place for Steph to celebrate her birthday! Interestingly though, going to places like these, with such acclaimed riding, just reinforces the fact that we have some of the best riding in the world, here on our doorstep.

What about bikes for 2017?

We’re staying with the Marin Carbon Mount Visions for this year. They just do everything we ask of them.

Any new trips on the horizon?

We’re looking at a supported England Coast 2 Coast for 2018, and maybe a supported Wales Coast 2 Coast too. I’ve also got my eyes on a fairly pioneering Scotland outing involving boats, remote trails and remote pubs, but still some work to do on that. We’re also keen to start running a few overseas trips.

If you couldn’t ride a bike any more, what would you do in your spare time?

I think we’d both say Sea Kayaking, although I quite fancy retiring to a remote Scottish croft and spending my days fly fishing. I’ve never tried it, but it looks cool!

Advertisement

Of all your trips, which is the one ST readers should know about?

This year, it’s definitely the Ultimate Scotland Road Trip. We start in Aviemore and the Cairngorms, and then travel across the country, through Torridon to finish on the amazing Isle of Skye. We ride classic mountain trails every day, and stay and eat and drink in some amazing places along the way. It really is an amazing trip and a great way to see just how good the riding in the UK is.

Any super special offers for Singletrack readers?

Yes, at the moment, we’ve offered to buy all the drinks for any subscriber who signs up for our Ultimate Scotland Road Trip in April! We’re not usually that generous, but we will still offer subscribers 5% off the trip price per person on any of our trips, and we’ll even give a massive 50% off the trip price to a group leader who organises a group booking of 4 or more.

We’re also offering Singletrack Subscribers the chance to win a rather splendid Marin riding jersey! Click here to enter.

How do we keep in touch and learn more?

Click here to sign up to our mailing list, where you can be among the first to hear about new trips and special offers. You can also follow us on Facebook or Twitter, and of course there is our website too.