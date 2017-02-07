Tuesday Treats 159 : Stif

This weeks Tuesday Treats comes from Stif, a well known name in the mountain bike industry and all round top guys. Read all about what the company has been up to this past year, what they plan to do and find out how you can win a Dakine Seeker backpack.

Can you tell us a little bit about what you guys have been upto this year?

It’s been an eventful year riding for us all here at Stif, with all our staff getting stuck into any two wheeled action they can. A couple of the sales team have been taking part in XC races on their new Tallboy 3’s, while others have been taking part in some of the PMBA and ‘Ard Rock Enduro’s on everything from Bronson’s and Nomad’s to our very own Morf. Some of the lads have also been building up Stigmata’s for some Cross riding and commuting on and workshop staff doing regular uplift days on their big bikes meaning we seem to have covered just about every riding discipline amongst us, and it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down!

What’s New to Stif?

We are very excited to have become the exclusive Zerode retailer for the UK, and as such are now stocking the awesome 12 speed Pinion Gearbox equipped Zerode Taniwha bike. The modern Enduro ready geometry and full carbon 160mm travel frame are only half the story. The main drawing point is the 12 speed pinion gearbox tucked centrally under the frame, giving the rider a 600% range of gears helping you rip up the hills before shredding down the next enduro stage and offering a superb weight distribution.

The lack of derailleur and cassette reduce unsprung weight dramatically improving handling and offering a unique improved suspension performance not yet achieved on derailleur equipped bikes. Zerode are also able to offer a much stronger stiffer rear wheel set up with a zero dish and wider hub flanges keeping you in check when things get a little rough.

Is this the future of mountain biking? We all certainly think so!

What’s Hot right now?

Advertisement

As most readers will probably know, this year has seen a big step for us here at Stif with the production of our very own bike, the Morf. Featuring a 4130 steel frame with progressive geometry to replicate that of a full suspension trail bike, and a high spec reliable component package, the Morf can hold its own in nearly any situation, from Trail and Enduro riding right through to messing around on the pump track.

The Morf has already proved to be hugely popular with reviewers and customers alike. Even our members of staff have got their hand in their pocket to buy their own!

Any deals on right now?

We have a couple of bargains running right now on clearance bikes and frames, yet the most important deal we have running at the moment is the black Sweet Protection Delirious Jacket, which we are now doing at a huge 40% off retail, bringing it down below £150 for a jacket that was described by Singletrack reviewer Dave Anderson as “probably the most waterproof yet breathable jacket I’ve ever used; yes, it’s that good”.

Whats brewing for Stif in 2017?

We are extremely excited to announce that we will be taking on Focus and Moustache E-bikes in 2017 to further broaden our range and make sure we can provide people with the best bike for their needs. Whether you want to travel further on more demanding rides, or you want something a little quicker for your local blast, or just want to see what all the fuss is about, then come and check out our full demo range coming in early 2017 and decide for yourself whether E-bikes are the way forward.

Advertisement

And finally what giveaway do you have for Singletrack Subscribers?

Well as an offer to Singletrack Premier Subscribers we’re offering readers the chance to win a fantastic 15L Dakine Seeker backpack. This is a fully waterproof backpack that features an airmesh back panel to keep cool, hydration bladder and weatherproof pockets to keep your bits and bobs safe from the elements.

Click Here To Enter!