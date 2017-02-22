Singletrack7: XC Endurance With Added Fun

Clear your calendar for Sunday 14th of May! An epic event is returning. Event organisers Patrick Adams and Alex McNicol were the men behind the popular Enduro6 race that ran every May from 2001 until 2012. The event was put into hibernation while Pat and Alex concentrated on other projects but now it’s back! We’ve been chatting to the guys there for a couple of months now, and we’re delighted to be involved with the new evolved version of Enduro6, the Singletrack7.

Patrick is clearly enthusiastic about getting a new event underway – “We’ve been asked countless times over the last few years if we were going to bring back an early season endurance event. This year things have fallen into place nicely so we’re on again. We didn’t just want to make it a carbon copy of the old event though, so with the input of Singletrack we’re delighted to announce that it’s going to be everything it used to be and more: More time on course, what with it being seven hours long.

More laps, as the course is designed to be shorter and snappier. More social, handovers will be made so no one is locked down in a parc-ferme as in the old event. More banter and fun, as we’re adding in a whole host of obstacles and course options in and around the arena.”

So what is the Singletrack7?

In a nutshell it’s an XC endurance race for pairs and soloists. Racers compete to complete as many laps of the 6km course as possible within the allotted time. The course has been designed to be fast and engaging making the most of the trails at Catton Park. Expect a mix of terrain with woodland singletrack, fast fireroads, testy little climbs as well as the much loved Bluebell Woods descent. The course has been set up to be suitable for anyone that is at home on a mountain bike – plenty of fun stuff to get your teeth stuck into but nothing so technical that the more novice rider can’t get down safely.

The added twist is the addition of a number of manmade obstacles which will give all spectators plenty to cheer about or heckle at. More info on these features to follow but you can expect things to give your skill a little tester such as an alcohol themed shortcut, water, foam, things to bunny hop and jump. There will always be an alternative route if you don’t fancy these sections, but it will be a bit longer to go around and you may well receive an increased level of heckling!

When?

14th May 2017.

Where?

Catton Park, Derbyshire, DE12 8LN.

How Much?

Solo entries are £30, Pairs entries are £45.

For more information please visit www.fulcrum-events.co.uk/singletrack7