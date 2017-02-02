Sheffield Trail Funding: Ride With Peaty And Hope Factory Tour

In December 2015 Ride Sheffield launched the RADmires project to build their second MTB specific trail at Redmires near to Stanage. The planned trail will be red graded with a black opt in and around 1.5km in length. Thanks to generous donations from the mountain bikers of Sheffield and beyond, Vulcan engineering and Cotic bikes they’ve managed to raise £36k of the £45k required to fund the project. So it’s time for a final push to complete the kitty so they can crack on with the project. To that end they’ve teamed up some friends of theirs to offer a couple of money can’t buy experiences….

Ride With Peaty

They are offering 10 lucky people the chance to ride with Steve, probably around Lady Canning’s when they have completed the further trail building there. Each rider will meet Steve, ride around the Lady Canning’s and Blacka moor area, and probably get in a cheeky pint afterwards at the Norfolk Arms. They also get a signed Ride Sheffield T Shirt made out to them from the man himself. All this for just £200 per rider, and the warm glow of knowing you have helped make an awesome trail happen.

Hope Technology Factory Tour

Hope has offered the chance to tour their factory in Barnoldswick, and RADmires is offering 8 of you a place for just £150. Again, all proceeds go straight to the RADmires fund. Hope will show everyone round the factory, you’ll see the Design Offices, Test lab, Milling, Turning, Laser cutting, Polishing, Anodising, Wheel building and much much more. You can probably finish with some laps of the pumptrack if the weather is decent.

Here at Singletrack we’ve visited Hope a few times over the years – if you want to see what your £150 tour will get you why not check out the latest feature we’ve published on them. All those machines and shiny things…ooh…don’t you just want to go and see it for yourself?

Other Perks!

Both of the above incredible experiences are available now on a first come, first served basis. Email info@ridesheffield.org.uk and the first emails received will get first dibs on a place. Once your donation to the fund has been received, you will be confirmed on your experience, either the ride, or the tour, or both!

In addition, as with any other donation to the RADmires fund, JE James Cycles will be offering the chance to win a bike this year. Every time you donate £25 or more (and once for every multiple of £25) you get an entry in to the bike raffle. One bike has already been won, from last year’s draw.

If you can’t manage the cost of the experiences above then a donation of any size would be great and you can contribute by any of the methods below.

Click here for the Paypal donation buttons or donate using the Ride Sheffield Bank Details:

40-31-02

91574205

or via Paypal using – ridesheffield@gmail.com