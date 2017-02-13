Salsa Launches Deadwood SUS. Its 29+ Full Suspension Bike

Salsa today has just announced a new bike – a full suspension, carbon fronted, 29+ bike. And whether you want to use it for racing, or map-crossing, they don’t mind.

Salsa says “Deadwood SUS is our 29+ full-suspension short-travel trail bike. The approach angle, traction, and rollover of 29 x 3.0” tires paired with Split Pivot® suspension help this bike subdue the most challenging terrain whether racing or exploring.”

Here are the three versions, above. The frame features “Backcountry singletrack and endurance racing-specific suspension travel” – by which Salsa means ‘around 100mm’ (plus up to a 3in tyre’s worth of squish).

Specifically, there’s 91 mm rear wheel travel and 100mm up front (with a 51mm offset fork). The bike features the same Dave Weagle-designed Split Pivot suspension system that has worked so well on the Spearfish and Pony Rustler among others.

The Deadwood is designed to use with 29+ tyres ranging from 2.6in to 3.0in in width on up to a 45 mm rim.

Deadwood is also capable of running 29 x 2.3–2.5in tyres. This shortens trail, thereby quickening handling and

acceleration.It also results in a bottom bracket height similar to the Spearfish model.

The bike frame features a carbon front end and alloy rear end. The frame will take a full size waterbottle and will run a front derailleur or chainguide for 1x or 2x setups. There’s a Pressfit BB.

No word on availability or UK pricing yet, but we’ll be here with it when we get it.

What do you reckon then? The future? Or a niche too far? We kind of like it…

And here’s the ‘Stokesville’ video for you.



More details can be found on Salsa’s website.