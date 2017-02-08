Propain Tyee Carbon Now Available In XL Size

If you’re in the Big Friendly Giant category of human, then you may have been disappointed that the Propain Tyee wasn’t available in an XL. But weep no more our super-sized friend, for Propain has heard your cries and is releasing the Tyee Carbon and Tyee AM Carbon in new XL sizes.

Until now, larger riders had to opt for the Aluminium version as the largest available frame size for the Carbon Tyee was large. Since Propain received many requests for an even larger option they are now releasing both the Enduro and the All Mountain versions of the Carbon Tyee in extra large.

Propain has chosen a relatively small frame height of 490mm for their XL size, making it not only an option for tall riders but also for the racer who values the stability of the increased wheelbase. In times of long travel dropper posts the reduced frame height is no disadvantage for tall riders.

Propain claims that as well as having the perfect geometry for larger riders, they’ve paid attention to a smooth design to make sure the XL bike doesn’t look out of proportion.

The new Tyee Carbon XL frame can be ordered now, in both the Enduro and the All Mountain version, each in either three predefined configurations, as a completely customisable ‘project free’ or as a frameset only. Prizes for the complete bike start at €3,199, and the frameset at €2099. All details can be found at www.propain-bikes.com.