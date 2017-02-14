Peaty’s Steel City DH – Save The Date

This just in from the Steel City folks, over in that Sheffield.

“It is with great pleasure that Steve Peat and his mates can announce the details of this year’s highly anticipated Steel City DH. The biggest little race will return to Sheffield’s Greno woods for the 7th time on the 20th May. With Peaty retired from World Cup racing he’s got more plenty time to make sure that this year’s race is better than ever.”

Last year’s race saw Steve’s welcome return to the top step of the podium snatching victory on his second run cheered every inch of the way by the assembled masses. Alongside him, also sporting the rainbow stripes, was Tracy Moseley who took the elite lasses field to pieces in a time that put her 14th overall.

Last year, despite the snow covered start the sun eventually warmed racers and the thousands of spectators who took advantage of all the delicious food, great stalls, proper coffee and Bradfield ale on offer. It seems that despite the worst the mother nature can throw at the race, the good times and great vibes always win through. This is due to the huge amount of effort which is put in by all the volunteers and our generous sponsors who spoil both racers and spectators

Full details are available here: steelcitydh.com