Two New Bikes From Alpkit

If you’re heading along to the London Bike Show you’ll get the first chance to see these new bikes from Alpkit in the flesh, as they are launching two new bikes at the show.

Sonder Transmitter Carbon

First up, it’s the Sonder Transmitter Carbon. Evolving from its alloy original, the Transmitter Carbon has a longer top tube, more stand-over height, and internal cable routing, including stealth dropper.

The front end is designed to work with tapered 120mm forks. Combined with a short stem, wide bars and the short 425mm chainstays, Alpkit say this bike gives an agile and lively ride. They ought to know – they’ve been out playing in the woods on them.

The Transmitter Carbon is available in three colours – Reef blu, Rocket green, or Raw black.

It’s also available in a choice of frame only (£699) or five builds, ranging from SRAM NX1 and RockShox Sektor Fork at £1499, to SRAM XX1 Eagle and RockShox Pike Fork at £3199. Bikes can be ordered now and are due in stock on 1st March 2017.

Sonder Frontier

The second bike being released is perhaps the one we might all have expected from these makers of luggage and camping kit. It’s a fully rigid 29er (or a fully rigid 27.5+) ready to be loaded up for wilderness adventures, but with trail bike aspirations too.

If you want a bit of bounce in your life the Frontier is compatible with a 100mm fork.

With a 68 degree head angle and 73 degree seat angle, Alpkit says it’s designed for all day comfort as well as technical trails.

The Frontier comes in two build versions – the 27.5+ Rumpus, and the 29er Hobo – and three colours: Chilli Red, Stirling Moss Green, and Nemo Blue. You can buy a frame only for £239, frame and fork for £299, or a complete bike in rigid form for £879 (in either wheelsize). Add in a Recon fork and the price for either wheelsize is £999.

All the Alpkit bikes comes fitted with their Love Mud wheels with a 4 pawl 36 tooth pick up, fully sealed bearings throughout, easily interchangeable end caps and tool free stripping for easy maintenance. We reviewed a set of the Rumpus Wheels in Issue 106 and they got the Singletrack Recommended award.

Do either of these tickle you fancy? Both maybe? Check them out at the London Show – and don’t forget to pop along and see us there too.