London Bike Show Special Offers

February 17, 2017

We’re down at the London Bike Show until Sunday, and for those of you who might like to drop by the stand we’ve got some special offers which are only available at the show.

London Bike Show
We’re on stand LB1818

Magazine Special Offer – Get the latest issue of Singletrack in its extended Premier format (not available on the newsstand) for just £5.

Cover Image: Pete Scullion
DVD ‘Mountain Biking – The Untold British Story’ Special Offer – This DVD is on special offer at £10 at our London Bike Show stand.

mtb_movie_dvd_cover_artwork
Mountain Biking – The Untold British Story.

We’re also offering a range of subscription deals – you can sign up to subscribe at our stand:

  • Print and digital subscription £35
  • Digital only subscription £15
  • Print and digital subscription with a DVD of ‘Mountain Biking: The Untold British Story’ £40
  • Digital subscription with a DVD of ‘Mountain Biking – The Untold British Story’ £20
All our magazines, one digital subscription.
Handpresso Coffee
Coffee bonus!

And of course, with any Magazine, DVD or subscription bought, we’ll make you a free Handpresso coffee, using our own fair hands.

