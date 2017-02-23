London Bike Show 2017: Rocky Mountain Bicycles

Last time we touched base with Rocky Mountain Bikes was at the 2016 Eurobike show, where the Canadian brand was showing off the brand new Slayer and Element 29er mountain bikes. The company also unveiled a stunning carbon fibre fat bike called the SuziQ, and had various models such as the Pipeline plus bike and the Maiden DH bike on show.

Over the weekend at the London Bike Show, we caught up with Rocky Mountain Bikes again to take a closer look at some of those models, while also getting the chance to talk custom bike builds with Rocky’s new ‘Ala Carte Menu’ bike builder. It’s a pretty cool system whereby UK mountain bikers can select the frame they’re after, along with a carbon or alloy wheel option, and then their choice of five different build kit options.

Want the full virtual tour? Then check out the Facebook Live video below from that we filmed at the London Bike Show.

For more information on Rocky Mountain Bikes, head to the Greenover Sports website to find your nearest UK dealer, and roll on to the Rocky Mountain website for all the details on the 2017 range.