Job News: Vacancy For Off Road Access Campaigner At Cycling UK

Could you unlock the countryside for the UK’s cyclists? That’s what Cycling UK is asking. And it has a high-stakes job vacancy going for the right person. The wide-ranging job will need experience of campaigning, political lobbying and knowledge of (and enthusiasm for) the British Rights of Way system.

Here are some of the details of the job:

Cycling UK as the world’s oldest transport organisation has helped millions of people realise the social, health and economic benefits of cycling.

Cycling UK has been at the vanguard of opening up thousands of miles of off-road access for cyclists; from winning the rights to use royal parks in 1885, gaining the right to cycle on bridleways and long-distance cross-country routes in 1968 and successfully campaigned for the ‘Right to Roam’ in Scotland in 2003.

Fast forward to 2017 and we need you to help us unlock the 80% of the Rights of Way Network that is not legally accessible for cycling.

Advertisement

This new role will develop and deliver our off-road cycling campaign in England and Wales to tackle this issue, through a positive, pragmatic, local-first approach to enable greater off-road cycling opportunities for the public.

Your role will be instrumental in supporting local campaigners; in securing and promoting permissive cycling access routes on land managed by major land-owners and influencing policy and legislation with Governments to create greater opportunities for all of the UK’s 12 million off-road leisure cyclists.

If you’ve got the political knowledge, nous, campaigning planning and enthusiasm to become the cyclists’ champion to get the UK cycling then we want to hear from you.

More details here: https://www.cyclinguk.org/announcement/job-vacancy/road-campaigns-officer