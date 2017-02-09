Hit The North Returns – Entries Open Now

Our very own northern man of grit, Jason Miles – known to many as Terrahawk, and to Guy Martin fans as ‘that other bloke’ – is back to his old tricks and has teamed up with his friends again to bring us the hugely popular Hit The North.

The original Hit The North, back in 2006, was a 12 hour race on a 10 mile course and attracted 500 people. Since then it evolved into an 8 hour race then finally settled on the 2 hour / 4 mile format. The aim was to stage an event that would appeal to everyone from Nick Craig to Tony The Electrician. All you needed was a bike, a helmet and a desire to get stuck in.

On the website, the organisers say:

Along the way we’ve met some fantastic people (and a few arseholes), many of whom have become friends. We’ve also raised over £20,000 for local causes.

Announcing Hit The North 5, Jason says:

It’s not big (not as big as the last one anyway) and it’s probably not clever but after a load of buggering about it looks like we’re allowed to make a small corner of North Manchester ours once again.

2 hours of flat-out racing or 2 hours of plodding around and occasionally stopping for a fag. The choice is yours. Ride whatever you want as long as it’s not got an engine.

Enter here on our fab new website (The price has gone up. Sorry.)

Before anyone asks, it’s a no e-bikes event. No, they’re not engines, but it’s a race, and there’s no e-bike category.

25th March 2017. 10am. Philips Park, Whitefield, Manchester. Who’s in?