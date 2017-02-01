BeAGameChanger Award Nominations Open

At last year’s #BeAGameChanger Awards, run by the Women’s Sport Trust, cyclists from across cycling disciplines were well represented. The Women’s Sport Trust is now seeking nominations for this year’s awards, so if you think you know of someone, or a company or organsation, that’s making a difference to Women’s Sport, then now is your chance to give them some extra recognition.

As last year’s awards show, it doesn’t have to be women that are bringing about change. Andy Murray won an award last year for Sporting Role Model. Maybe that raised a few eyebrows, but he has been coached by a woman, and is often quoted supporting women in sport and challenging inequality. The Women’s Sport Trust is running a campaign this year #ManOnSide aimed at just this kind of support for women’s sport from men. Which all goes to illustrate that you don’t need to be a woman to make a difference to how women’s sport is perceived, supported, and accessed.

The categories you can nominate in this year are:

Sporting Role Model – Individual

An elite athlete who has used their influence to raise the visibility and increase the impact of women’s sport. More people value, participate in, watch and support women’s sport because of them.

Sporting Role Model – Team

An elite team who has used their influence to raise the visibility and increase the impact of women’s sport. More people value, participate in, watch and support women’s sport because of them.

Ambassador of Women’s Sport

A game-changing decision maker / influencer who has achieved real, significant and lasting change for women’s sport. This is an inspiring individual who has improved the way in which women’s sport works.

Sponsor Partnership of the Year

A partnership between sport and business that has resulted in the most exciting current sponsorship in women’s sport. This Award recognises the vital role of sponsorship in raising the profile and increasing the impact of women’s sport.

National Governing Body of the Year

The National Governing Body (NGB) that has demonstrated innovation and commitment to women’s sport with a clear impact on participation, engagement and profile. This NGB operates as a role model organisation showcasing the value and potential of women’s sport.

Inspiring Initiative – National

A high profile national initiative that had a significant impact on progressing women’s sport in the UK. This major project imaginatively showed how to realise the potential and increase the appeal of women’s sport.

Inspiring Initiative – Local/Grassroots

A local / grassroots project, campaign or enterprise that proved how irresistible women’s sport is. This initiative inspired others to value, participate in, watch and support women’s sport.

Photographer / Filmmaker of the Year

The individual responsible for producing a range of compelling imagery of women’s sport during the last 12 months. Their work demonstrates a clear commitment to women’s sport and the imagery they produce brilliantly captures its appeal.

Imagery of the Year

The single image, series of photographs, film or visual campaign that most brilliantly represents women and /or girls in sport. The image/s showcase what women are capable of and help to challenge limiting stereotypes.

Media Initiative of the Year

The media initiative / series / story or campaign that raised the bar for the coverage of women’s sport and helped to prove its value as a media proposition. This initiative connected with a growing audience by positioning women’s sport as unmissible, compelling and full of interest.

Media Individual of the Year

The individual responsible for the most compelling coverage of women’s sport during the last 12 months. The quality of the content they have generated, produced or promoted has helped to raise the profile and credibility of women’s sport in the UK.

To submit your nomination in any category, click here. Nominations close on 15th February 2017.