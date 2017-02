Way back in 2008, Chipps wrote the Editorial for the 40th edition of Singletrack, and it coincided with his 40th birthday celebrations. Since he’s off celebrating his birthday again, we thought we’d revisit what he wrote at the start of his 40th decade (as he enters the last year of it).

This content is exclusive for Premier users.

If you are a Subscriber log in. Subscriptions start from just £1.49 Find out more!