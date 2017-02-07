Breaking: 2017 Intense Tracer Launched

Intense Cycles has been busy in recent times with a flurry of fresh new rides released last year (ACV, Primer & Spider), and today has revealed the latest addition to its complete line up of carbon mountain bikes: the 2nd Generation carbon TRACER. Three years in the making, the new Tracer has big shoes to fill. Its predecessor was one of the brand’s most acclaimed, best-selling models to date and won the “Interbike Bike of the Year Award” in 2014.

2017 Intense Tracer Features:

The new TRACER is available in S/M/L/XL and measures up like this:

For 2017, it has grown from previous iterations, with longer top tube and overall wheelbase lengthening.

65.5 degree head angle.

75 degree seat angle.

Travel is 165mm..

343mm BB height.

432mm characteristically short chainstays.

There are 2 choices of frame material…carbon or mo’ carbon – std and SL (high modulus) with SL standing for super light. Both front and rear triangles are carbon, with the upper link on the SL also being made of carbon.

In addition to the carbon upper link, the SL also features titanium hardware, giving a weight saving of 200g. The SL Frameset is £3,100.00.

The JS Tuned suspension “enduro link” has been developed and refined, using a longer lower link that sits ahead of the bottom bracket to optimise the leverage curve, axle path and overall performance to make the Tracer an uncompromising enduro race machine.

Other features include:

ISCG mounts

press fit BB

internal routing for cables and hoses (with sleeved guides for fuss free installation and ease of servicing)

frame protection on downtube, chainstay and driveside seatstay

To get to this point, Intense has tried out different linkages and geometries. Feast your eyes on these shots of the prototypes.

I get even better with a little help from my friends? Engineering know how has come from Cesar Rojo at CERO designs.

So what’s the result of the all this prototyping and testing? We’ve got a full review coming very shortly, but our James says:

The new Tracer is a rough terrain charger that’s flat out fast down the hill and punchy up. It’s a lightweight enduro heavyweight.

The new enduro link is linear, supple and sensitive to start with then progressive from mid-stroke. It has a Downhill bike feel with good climbing ability.

The 2017 Intense Tracer Range

There are 5 different models offered in the new Tracer range – starting with the Foundation at £4,200.

The Foundation comes with a Rockshox Yari Fork and a mix of SRAM NX and GX 11 speed drivetrain and shifters with Race Face crankset.

The Expert comes with a Rockshox Lyric Fork and a Shimano XT 11 speed drivetrain and shifters with Race Face crankset. Stopping provision is also by Shimano XT.

The Pro comes with a Fox 36 FLOAT Fork and SRAM XO1 11 speed derailleur and SRAM shifters with Race Face crankset. Stopping provision is from SRAM Guide RS brakes.

The Elite comes with a Fox 36 FLOAT Fork with Kashima coating and SRAM Eagle 12 speed drivetrain. Stopping provision is from SRAM Guide RS brakes.

At the top of the tippity top highest tree sits the Factory spec, which our James has been riding. This a Fox 36 FLOAT Fork with Kashima coating and SRAM Eagle 12 speed drivetrain but with Race Face Next SL cranks. Brakes are Shimano XTR.

There’s also the SL Frameset at £3,100.00.

2017 Intense Tracer Videos

Want to know more? Check out our review shortly, and here’s a couple of videos for you.