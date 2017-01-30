The Last Performance Headband You’ll Ever Need

Here at Singletrack Towers we’re wondering if we’ve been doing something wrong. We haven’t had a first performance headband, nevermind a last one. We’ve not even had a casual headband, or one that doesn’t really work that well. Perhaps we have been missing out on a critical piece of kit? A quick look at the Wickflow website would certainly suggest so:

“One single layer of performance fabric. No stitching, no threads and no hem to irritate the forehead. The Wickflow sweatband is perfect for managing and controlling sweat.­ It’s unique design makes it one of the best high performance headbands for both men and women.”

Who knew that there was a competitive market for high performance headbands? Not us. But ah, maybe we’ve been doing something wrong:

“The trouble with conventional headbands is that they typically make you hot. They actually cause the sweat they are supposed to absorb. Wickflow is a thin air-flow fabric that is cool to the skin and breathable. Sweat is trapped in the channel and wicked away.”

Advertisement

Sweat. Not just a bit whiffy under the arms sweat, but actual dripping down your face and running in a channel sweat. It might have happened to one of us once on a turbo trainer, but only once. Our usual rides outside don’t involve a lot of sweat – any trace of it is usually a sign that we’ve warmed up enough to feel our fingers, right?

Maybe we live too far north to need this kind of thing. Is there anyone in warmer climes down south, near Watford perhaps, who can tell us if sweat catching headbands are essential kit?