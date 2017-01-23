WTF: Get Fit And Get Wood

Anyone struggling to find time to keep fit and keep their woodburner stocked with firewood will be pleased to discover that eBay has the answer: the Saw Bike.

This incredible contraption is surely set to threaten the popularity of Zwift. No longer is the turbo session all about you racing a few virtual friends – now you can be contributing to the well being of your real life family while working out.

Nothing about this screams danger. That little guard is making us feel a whole lot better. If you hit a nail or a knot we’re sure it’ll all be fine. And anyway, who has ever managed to go OTB on a turbo trainer? It’ll never happen this time, we’re sure…climb on, get chopping. Feel those thighs burn.

You might want to employ a stroker to adjust your wood for you – unless you’re training for cyclocross, in which case all that repeated mounting to move the wood along will no doubt be a bonus. In fact, this could be the ultimate in high effort interval training. Get your stoker working perfectly in unison with you and you could probably achieve 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off. It’s just a question of whether you run out of legs or wood first.

We hope this front fork has good small bump sensitivity to soak up all the vibration coming from that wood – it would certainly help avoid any cases of white finger. You’ll want to make the most of any you have left.

If anyone is any doubt as to whether this thing actually works, there’s a video on Facebook demonstrating it.

It might not just be your fingers at risk while operating this machinery. We recommend the wearing of Lycra while preparing your wood on this machine. Flares or baggies could result in some serious entanglement.

It was designed for a trade show so that people could compete and see who could chop through a piece of 3×2 timber the fastest. If it’s not snapped up by one of the many woodburner fans on the Singletrack forum, then this is surely destined to pop up at a future singlespeed race, a pub in East London, or Guy Martin’s front room. Or will you let temptation get the better of you?