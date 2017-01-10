Wearable Tech From Lezyne

It used to be that GPS watches were for runners or climbers, but the explosion in wearable technology recently and the miniaturisation of previously bulky GPS sensors has meant that GPS watches are rising in popularity. And since Lezyne already make some tiny on-bike GPS computers it made sense for the company to release a wearable version.

While many riders just rely on their phone to track their rides, a wearable device allows you to stow your phone safely in your pack – or leave it at home completely – and upload things when you’re back home.

If you do link up your phone and watch, it means that messages and directions can be relayed to your phone, or, again for those who like to be alone when they ride, it means that the watch alone can record the ride while your phone is home or off. And for riders with multiple bikes (even in the same ride, like ‘cross racers) it means you no longer have to swap mounts between bikes as your computer is sat on your wrist.

Other features that the Micro GPS watch shares with its bike-mounted brethren include live tracking options, and Strava segements and uploads through your phone while you’re still getting changed.

Prices start at: £129.99 for the Lezyne Micro GPS Watch

Available as Black or Blue Strap – includes handlebar adapter

And for £184.99 You get the Lezyne Micro Colour GPS Watch which includes the Bluetooth HRM strap and handlebar adapter. And colour…

Full details are on the Upgrade Website and we hear that they’re already on sale now.

And here’s all the gubbins explained via the medium of moving pictures and inspirational music!

(Can’t see the vid? Click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxQ7eR_luYg)